Jermial Ashley Out as D-line Coach at Arkansas

Photo by Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source close to Arkansas the Razorbacks will have another defensive line coach in 2022 as Sam Pittman has fired Jermial Ashley.

Ashley came to Arkansas from Tulsa where he coached for six years. He replaced Derrick LeBlanc who coached the Arkansas D-line in 2021.

Arkansas has signed three defensive linemen in the Class of 2022 and both the high school recruits were from inside the state. The Hogs also landed LSU transfer Landon Jackson. In the Class of 2023, Arkansas has a commitment from Mansfield (Texas) four-star Kaleb James.

Last weekend, former Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player visited Arkansas. Ashley had signed him at Tulsa out of Waco (Texas) Midway. After visiting Arkansas, Player opted to ink with Baylor which is eight minutes from his home.

Pittman had stated in various conferences late in the season he hoped to retain all 10 assistants. The defensive line coaching position at Arkansas has been a revolving door in recent years.

Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was the first to report Ashley’s firing.

