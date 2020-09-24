Jerry Jacobs First Razorback to Wear No. 0, Sam Pittman Explains the Reasoning

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA is allowing athletes to wear jersey No. 0 this season and senior cornerback Jerry Jacobs will take it.

Jacobs and Mike Woods, a receiver, were both No. 8, but a team can’t have two with the same number on the field at the same time. So Sam Pittman settled it.

“Jerry got it by default to be honest with you,” Pittman said Thursday. “We had him and Mike Woods wearing the same jersey and they’re also starting on one of our teams, one of our special teams. So I sat them down and said, ‘Hey, man, we’re not going to play this musical [chairs where] you put a jersey on when you go in. We can’t afford to do that. So one of y’all has to change. Jerry said, ‘Is zero available still ?’ I said, ‘Yeah. You’re a senior, you got it.’ That’s how it happened.”

Will be wearing #️⃣0️⃣ for the remainder of this season ‼️‼️‼️‼️Stay Tune. — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) September 24, 2020

Jacobs is a grad transfer from Arkansas State who is set to start Saturday’s game against Georgia at the cornerback opposite Montaric Brown.