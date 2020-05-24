Jimmy Dykes reflects on time spent with Eddie Sutton

ESPN Men’s Basketball analyst and former Arkansas Razorback Jimmy Dykes played for Eddie Sutton in the 1980’s and coached under him at Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.

Dykes talked with Alyssa Orange on Sunday about the impact Coach Sutton had on him off the court.

“I know personally, no other man in my life has impacted me more, besides my dad, than Coach Sutton, and I wouldn’t be at ESPN where I am today,” says Dykes, “There is no way, there is no way in the world I would be who I am if it wasn’t for him. He was a phenomenal teacher of the game of basketball. He is a Hall of Famer and Arkansas is blessed to have a Hall of Fame coach lead that program.”

Dykes also looked back at the way Sutton paved the way for where Arkansas basketball is today, starting with building a following and getting fans in the stands at Barnhill Arena.

“Bud Walton wouldn’t be Bud Walton if it weren’t for Eddie Sutton. He made Barnhill, Barnhill, and so we had to build a Bud Walton. Eric Musselman would not be your coach right now if it weren’t for Eddie Sutton because he put Arkansas on the map in terms of a big time, big time, program. That still resonates with college coaches out there, and people out there who understand the history of the game. For Arkansas to have two Hall of Fame coaches in Nolan Richardson and Eddie Sutton in recent history really, that lead their program, that is a huge blessing to this state.”

Watch the full interview with Jimmy Dykes above.