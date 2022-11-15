FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ running back coach Jimmy Smith is among the nominees for the Broyles Award.

Smith is in his third season at Arkansas as a member of Sam Pittman’s original staff. Smith came to Arkansas from Georgia State where he tutored the running backs in 2019. Prior to that he coached in high school including head coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove from 2013-18.

In 2021, Arkansas topped all Power 5 schools and ranked second nationally in rushing in 2021. The 227.8 yards per game were the most at Arkansas since 2007.

This season, Arkansas is averaging 222.1 yards per game rushing which is third in the SEC and No. 12 among FBS schools. Rocket Sanders has rushed 185 times for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Last year’s winner was Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. He also coached wide receivers for the Wolverines.

The winner of the Broyles Award will be announced at an award ceremony and luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the Statehouse Convention center in downtown Little Rock.