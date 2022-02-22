BIRMINGHAM – Joanne Reid garnered SEC Freshman of the Week honors following her career best performance of 23.32 seconds in the 200m during the Arkansas Qualifier last Friday.

Reid, from St. Catherine, Jamaica, is currently the second fastest true freshman in the SEC and the nation, trailing only a time of 23.29. Reid’s time places her just outside the Arkansas all-time top 10 list, with 23.30 the current No. 10 by teammate Rosey Effiong.

Competing indoors for the first time in her career, Reid has progressed in the 200m from a 23.94 debut. In consecutive meets she lowered her time to 23.76, 23.56, and 23.35 prior to her 23.32.

Over 400m this season, Reid had an indoor debut of 54.31 and then improved to 53.99. During the Tyson Invitational she also ran the opening leg of the Razorback B relay with a split of 54.58 as the squad placed third overall in 3:32.53.

SEC Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors – Feb. 22, 2022

Women’s Runner of the Week: Ole Miss DMR

The Ole Miss foursome of Anna Elkin (1200m; 3:25.0), Jayda Eckford (400m; 54.9), Loral Winn (800m; 2:06.6) and Sintayehu Vissa (mile; 4:30.4) won a stacked women’s distance medley relay final at Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational, leading a group of four sub-11 groups at a massive new school record of 10:57.76. It ranks as 18th-fastest time on NCAA all-time, all-conditions list (was run on Notre Dame’s oversized track), fourth in the NCAA and second in the SEC this season.

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Lyndsey Reed, Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ Lyndsey Reed broke her own school record for the third straight meet at 4.41m/14-05.50, winning the pole vault competition amidst a stacked field at the Arkansas Qualifier. It was a three-inch PR and ranks No. 6 in the NCAA and No. 3 in the SEC.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Joanne Reid, Arkansas

