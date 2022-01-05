Joe Foucha Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is losing a senior safety who was elected one of the captains in 2021 with Joe Foucha entering the transfer portal.

Foucha announced his intentions on Wednesday.

In 13 games this season, Foucha had 73 tackles, 33 solo, 7.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks. two interceptions, five pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Entering the season in 31 games, 21 starts , Foucha had made 158 tackles, 68 solo, four tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one recovered, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.

Foucha signed with Arkansas out of New Orleans (La.) McDonogh 35 in the Class of 2018.