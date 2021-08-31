Joe Foucha Still Excited Over Being Named One of Arkansas’ Captains This Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas named its five captains on Saturday and one of them was senior safety Joe Foucha.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Foucha talked about being a captain and what it means to him.

“Yeah, this will make my fourth year here,” Foucha said. “I’ve been here since 2018 and I’ve had a lot of ups and downs but I’ve overcome them. It was a blessing for my teammates to select me as a captain. I feel like I earned the right for them to and it just shows how much respect the guys on the team have for me.”

Linebacker Grant Morgan is another one of the captains and was also pleased to see Foucha named for this season.

“I can’t say enough about Joe,” Morgan said. “I’ll tell you this without him standing right next to me. He was the first person I texted when they came out with team captains. I told him I’m excited to stand next to him when we go out there. I know nobody deserved it more than he did. He was the last name to get introduced and every single person was ear to ear smiling. They were so happy he got voted team captain.

“Whenever Joe first got here he was wild, he was always on the ball, always running around finding the ball and we were always like ‘That is a little Honey Badger.” That’s what I watched growing up with Tyrann Mathieu. So when we saw Joe, a kid from Louisiana coming up here and just getting to the ball every single play we saw, ‘This kid’s special. This kid’s gonna do something good here.’ And now looking at him, he’s getting older and he’s growing up and maturing and voted team captain. That really does stand out with a team with a guy like Joe who has gone through so much and been able to do good. It really does speak volumes to his character and type of guy and player he is.”

Senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham is also a captain. He too is pleased Foucha was one of the five to get the recognition.

“I think Joe brings a lot to the team,” Cunningham said. “He brings energy, excitement. He’s always jumping around and talking. He definitely brings that leadership factor. I’m personally very glad he got voted to be a captain this year.”

Foucha played his high school football at New Orleans (La.) McDonogh 35. His mother and other family still lives in New Orleans which was hit extremely hard this past weekend by Hurricane Ida. Foucha talked about his family on Tuesday.

“Yeah, so everyone is OK,” Foucha said. “I made sure my family left just in time because like my Mom it was hard for me to get her to leave because we did stay down there for Katrina. I’m not there and most of my brothers don’t live in the house anymore. So that was one of my priorities was making sure she left New Orleans. Like my friends, some of my friends left and a few of my friends are down there. It’s been kind of hard to keep in contact with them just because of the phone signals and things like that. But I talked to one of them today and he’s doing perfectly fine.”

In three seasons, Foucha has played in 31 games with 21 starts. He has 158 tackles, including 68 solo, four for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one recovered, three interceptions, a quarterback hurry and 10 pass breakups.