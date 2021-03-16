Joe Foucha Talks Newcomers, Likes How Secondary is Coming Together

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior safety Joe Foucha is among the experienced defenders on Sam Pittman’s second team at Arkansas.

Foucha is set for his fourth season at Arkansas. Following practice on Tuesday he talked about how he is coming along this spring.

“Well pretty much for me it was adding my muscle definition,” Foucha said. “I had that shoulder surgery so I wasn’t really lifting throughout the whole season heavy. So that was the main focus for me getting back physical and getting back to my normal self.”

This will be Pittman’s second season at Arkansas, but first to have spring ball. COVID wiped it out last year.

“Like you said, we didn’t have spring practice and that kind of hurt us because we were in a transition with coaches,” Foucha said. “We didn’t get to know our coaches as much and had to go home. That kind of hurt us because even if we had a good season, not a real successful season.

“I feel like this spring is going to helps us a whole bunch because we are breaking bad habits, we are picking up tendencies of defense, we are learning each other’s jobs. We have more time and we are taking advantage of it. We are trying to get ahead of every team in the SEC, so that’s going to be big for us having this spring. We’re treating it the right way and going about it the right way.”

The team will hold its first spring scrimmage on Saturday. Foucha said the defense is treating it as the norm.

“To us, the defense, we treat every day like it is a scrimmage, we just try to stay off our guys,” Foucha said. “But Saturday we are going to be full force and it is going to be like a regular day for us. Because every day as a defense as a whole, we play fast every day so it is going to be another day for us. We are just going to be more physical.”

While it doesn’t seem like that long ago that Foucha was a newcomer, Arkansas has two young safeties who enrolled at midterm. Jaylen Johnson from Georgia and Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan came from Kansas City.

“Those young guys are picking up pretty fast,” Foucha said. “Like you mentioned Jayden Johnson. He’s a great player. He has great size. He’s picking up the defense pretty well. He’s got two picks already so he’s picking things up pretty fast. And Jermaine Hamilton(-Jordan) – he’s coming along every day. He’s getting better every day. He’s showing coaches why he deserves to be here. I like those two young guys.”

A transfer is cornerback Trent Gordon from Penn State. Foucha talked about what he has seen from the junior.

“He’s going to help us out a lot,” Foucha said. “He’s got great size, he has good eye discipline, he can cover really good. I like him at cornerback. He can help us out a lot here, especially in this defense the way we’re playing it.”

How is he fitting in with the team?

“Yeah, he was kind of quiet the first couple weeks, and then as we got together more and started coming around more, we came up and worked out a couple Saturdays before we started the spring,” Foucha said. “And then right before we started spring ball he kind of got out of his shell and was talking and laughing with the guys and just kicking it at practice and stuff like that.”

One thing recently Foucha, Gordon and all the defensive backs were doing was practicing with blinders on.

“Coach (Sam) Carter put the blinders on us because he wants us to keep our eyes in the right spot,” Foucha said. “It’s basically teaching us eye discipline. Don’t look back at the quarterback, keep your eyes on your man. Just little things like that. If it’s a run, I know I’ve got to get in that run fit. I’m not turning my head to see who’s trying to crack me. I’m more focusing on the run fit and keeping my eyes on the quarterback.”

Was it beneficial and you didn’t have them on at today’s practice?

“The reason we didn’t have them on today was because basically pretty much we kept our eyes on our man,” Foucha said. “We didn’t look, we kept our eyes on the quarterback if the player had to be looking at the quarterback. We basically kind of completed our task.”

Arkansas will practice Thursday and then hold a scrimmage in the stadium on Saturday.