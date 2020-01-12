Closings
Joe goes for career-high 34 points as Hogs come back for 76-72 win at Ole Miss

Pig Trail Nation
OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas sophomore guard Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith tied his career-high with 34 points (including 7 made 3-pointers) as the Razorbacks erased an 11-point second-half deficit for a 76-72 win at The Pavilion.


Arkansas (13-2, 2-1 SEC) won its second consecutive game over Ole Miss (9-6, 0-2 SEC) going back to last season. The Hogs are now 3-2 in true road games and 4-2 in all games away from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Joe was 11-of-18 shooting, including 7-of-13 from 3, plus 5-of-5 free throws for his 34 points — of which 26 were scored in the second half. He also had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.


Out of Joe’s total of 109 points scored in the last 5 games, 94 have come in the second halves of games.


Following their split in back-to-back road games against LSU and Ole Miss, the Razorbacks return home for games against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 18.


The Hogs-vs.-‘Cats tilt will be televised nationally at 3 p.m. CT by ESPN with iconic color analyst Dick Vitale expected to be in Fayetteville as part of the game coverage.

