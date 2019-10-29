Joe Moorhead Hoping Team Can End Slide Against Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead is in his second year in the SEC like Chad Morris.

The Bulldogs have struggled this season and are currently on a four-game losing streak. The 3-1 start to the season has faded quickly with the losses piling up. They are 1-4 in the SEC with losses to Auburn, Tennesssee, LSU and Texas A&M. Mississippi State opened league play with a 28-13 victory over Kentucky.

Arkansas will enter the game 2-6 and with a losing streak that has reached five now. So one of the two teams will break a long losing streak on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. At his weekly press conference, Moorhead talked about Morris and the Hogs.

“Moving on to Arkansas, led by [head coach] Chad Morris who is an innovative offensive mind and is in his second year leading the Arkansas program,” Moorhead said. “He is the former AFCA National Assistant Coach of the Year and National Coordinator of the Year. The offense is led by Joe Craddock. He is the quarterbacks’ coach. They use the spread offensive with a lot of tempo.

“I think they have played three quarterbacks throughout the season, [Nick] Starkel, [Ben] Hicks and [John Stephen] Jones, who came in at the end of the Alabama game. He went 6-for-7 and led them on a touchdown drive. The running back, Rakeem Boyd, is the best guy in terms of the run game. The tight end [Cheyenne] O’Grady has done a really nice job for them in the run game and the pass game. He is a good threat there.

“Barry Lunney is the special teams coordinator. They kind of mix it up and keep it simple but try to get their playmakers some space. Going back to the offense, they have two true freshman receivers, Treylon Burks and [Trey Knox]. They are one of the highest-rated true freshman receiver combinations in the country.”

Moorhead, known for having an offensive mind at Penn State, will go up against Arkansas’ defense led by John Chavis.

“They use a base with four-down, and then get into some three- and four-down looks, as well,” Moorhead said. “They like playing a mixture of two-high zone and man-to-man coverage. On the defensive line, [McTelvin Agim] is a guy who really excels. De’Jon Harris is the three-time All-SEC linebacker. On the back end is Kamren Curl.”

Since Arkansas and Mississippi State is a combined 1-9 in the SEC does Moorhead think both teams are desperate to get a win on Saturday?

“I do not think there is desperation necessarily, by any means,” Moorhead said. “We are certainly focusing all of our concentration and all of our efforts in practice and preparation in making sure we are doing everything necessarily to go out perform and play well this week and get a win.”

The Bulldogs face Alabama, Abilene Christian and Ole Miss to close out the regular season after Arkansas. Does Moorhead feel the schedule softens some in November?

“Yeah, I think all of us players, coaches, and everyone in the program, when you make the decision to come [play in] the SEC and the SEC West, you understand there is going to be a small margin of error [when playing against] the best brand of college football in the country,” Moorhead said. “We have a tough schedule. I think I saw one place where it was rated third-toughest in the country and we have some teams we played early on that are playing well. We can’t look anything past what we are going to do at practice tomorrow, then on Wednesday, then on Thursday, then on Friday, and playing with great effort and executing well. You can say maybe there is an accumulative effect that it wears down the kids because they are young or [it effects them] psychologically a little bit. This day and age with technology and phones and things that like that, they have short memories. and we put it to bed on Sunday and we have moved on to Arkansas.”

Mississippi State won this game 52-6 last year in Starkville. The Bulldogs only led 17-3 at halftime, but poured it on in the second half.