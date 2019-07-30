John Chavis Talks Defensive Improvements

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Defensive Coordinator John Chavis is set to begin his second season with the Razorbacks.

Heading into the year, Chavis feels the team has a better roster to work with in 2019.

“We certainly anticipate that it has,” Chavis said. “We haven’t played a down of football since spring practice. We’ve got some guys that haven’t played a down of football period so we’ll see.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve gone through a phase where we’ve gotten hopefully bigger, hopefully stronger and hopefully faster, but that’s hard to do. So now we’ve got to find out have we gotten better as football players. We’ve got to put all that together. In three or four weeks we’ll know. That’s what it’s all about. What we’ve been doing everybody has been doing the same thing. Did we catch up, make up some ground? Hopefully we did. That’s yet to be determined.”

Chavis does like what he sees from the players following a summer of working on strength and conditioning.

“We’ve got several guys that look the part,” Chavis said. “Probably a little bit more than we did last year. In my mind, it’s hard to make that comparison unless those other guys are standing right there. But there’s no doubt in my mind we’ve made some progress in the right direction.

“But again, everybody else is doing the same thing. So we’ve got be able to gear up and get ready to go and play football. It’s gonna require us as coaches to be on top of our game. We’ve got a job we’ve gotta get done. See if we can catch up a little bit more from the coaching standpoint.”

A newcomer at linebacker is true freshman Zach Zimos. Chavis talked about what Zimos brings to the table.

“He’s an intelligent young man,” Chavis said. “He’s done a tremendous job. That’s all on paper. We’ll see when we get the pads on, but we think as a young guy he’s got what it takes. We’re going to do everything we can to help him get ready and to be honest we’re counting on him getting ready to help this football team this year.”

One bit of good news for Chavis and the Razorbacks is Tru Carroll said that De’Jon Harris, Arkansas’ talented senior linebacker, is healthy.

“Scoota is moving faster than I’ve ever seen him,” Carroll said. “From an agility standpoint, he is like oh my goodness. He’s fun to watch. He’s the leading (returning) SEC tackler. To see his competitiveness within drill work, it’s fun to watch. The foot’s 100 percent back.”