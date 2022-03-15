FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive lineman John Ridgeway spent one year at Arkansas after previously playing at Illinois State.

Ridgeway, 6-5, 321, was one of 13 Razorbacks who participated in last week’s Pro Day at Arkansas. He was also one of five Hogs who participated at the NFL Scouting Combine. Following Pro Day he talked about the experience at both.

“Definitely a lot of learning from it,” Ridgeway said. “You go from the combine, and you see everybody flustered and they get a little anxiety going through it. You just learn from their mistakes or learn from your mistakes. Bring it to the Pro Day, just take take care of it. Just go balls to the wall. Make sure you talk to all the coaches, network with them, make sure they all know you. Make sure you’re in good standing with them and basically just show them that you can be a good fit for their team.”

At Arkansas in 2021 he played in 12 games missing only the season opener. Ridgeway finished with 39 tackles, 11 solo, four for loss, two sacks and one quarterback hurry. He talked about how he feels the one season at Arkansas went for him and if it went well.

“Yeah, for sure,” Ridgeway said. “It also got my name out there when it comes to all the senior bowls and stuff like that. A lot of people didn’t really give me respect coming from Division 1-AA going straight to the SEC. They were kinda just like ‘oh, maybe he got lucky. We don’t have a lot of film on him against good talent.’ I kind of just used that as motivation for the senior bowl and try to display my dominance on them. Show them that I am a top-100 draft pick, and I am a good interior D-lineman.”

Sam Pittman wanted Ridgeway to return for another season, but he opted for the 2022 NFL Draft instead. Was it a tough decision?

“It was a tough decision for sure just because I met a lot of new teammates and guys I call brothers,” Ridgeway said. “Leaving them was kind of hard, but at the end of the day they knew I was doing it for the benefit of myself. I’m sure if they were in my shoes, they would’ve done the same thing. Good to have their support behind me, whether I was staying or leaving. I’m just glad that I could leave on good terms and the coaches still welcome me with open arms.”

He talked about what it’s like to come from Illinois State to Arkansas and play in the SEC.

“I grew up watching all the teams that I played against,” Ridgeway said. “So being able to actually play against them was fun. At Illinois State, we always would look on the SEC Network and be like ‘alright, who is playing tomorrow before us? Let’s try to watch in the locker room.’ It was fun just being able to watch them play, and then go out and play against them. That was probably the best thing.”

Ridgeway also talked about the Senior Bowl and more from the Combine.

“Combine was fun, a lot of long days, long nights, early mornings,” Ridgeway said. “They were an hour ahead of us, so it was 5 a.m. here, 6 a.m. there, so getting used to the time zone took a lot. But other than that, it was fun. Talked to all the coaches again, enjoyed it. Did a lot of informal interviews, talked to all 32 teams again. Did the same thing at the Senior Bowl, talked to them. So a lot of it was the same thing, just seeing how you are as a player and a person and see if you can fit their scheme, locker room and all that. I feel like I did very well in my interviews and displayed myself in a very good way. I’m excited for what’s in the future.”

Ridgeway talked about what the scouts told him from the Senior Bowl.

“I mean, I just wanted to show that I was ready to work,” Ridgeway said. “It rained one day, and I was the first one out there. I was just like ‘I don’t care if it’s raining. I do this everyday. I get out there rain or shine.’ I was out there for 15 minutes, and it started pouring down rain. I just said ‘I’m already out here. Might as well stick it out.’ I was out there getting ready. When it came to playing inside run or in team, I just wanted to make sure that no one could block me. I’m going to make sure I do everything I can. If the ball is coming my way, I’m going to tackle him. So, that was what I mean by displaying my dominance – making sure people know if I have a designed gap, I’m going to stay in it and nobody is going to come through it.”

Where are you training and who is representing you?

“Ronald Slaven at Sports Star,” Ridgeway said. “I’ve been training at Exos in the Frisco/Dallas area, and then I’ll be continuing my training here.”

What have the scouts told you to this point?

“I’m really strong,” Ridgeway said. “They told me that I can push guys off the line of scrimmage really well. They said for how big I am, I’m really balanced. A lot of guys that are as big as I am are usually sloppy or can’t move as well on their feet. I displayed that in drills. I’m not going to throw some impressive number in the 40, but I’m going to show you what I’m about when it comes to football and showing that I can move well as a D-lineman, and I can press the pocket.”

Ridgeway ran a 5.3 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. He had 10-inch hands and 33 3/8 arms. He did 25 reps on the bench press and recorded a 28-inch vertical jump. At the Combine, he recorded an 8’5″ broad jump. He recorded a 4.69 in the short shuttle and 7.90 in the 3-cone at Pro Day.