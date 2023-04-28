FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball center fielder Reagan Johnson has been named to the 2023 TUCCI/NFCA National Freshman of the Year Top 25 list, the NFCA announced Friday. Johnson is the first Razorback to be named to the list since Mary Haff in 2018.

Johnson is one of four SEC freshmen selected to the prestigious list. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 30, prior to the start of the 2023 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Karnes City, Texas, native has been dynamic for the Razorbacks so far this season. Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Week Tuesday after leading Arkansas to a 4-1 week that included a road series win at No. 20 Kentucky.

Electrifying at the leadoff position, Johnson sports a team-leading .382 batting average and paces the Hogs in hits (65), runs scored (40), stolen bases (17) and triples (4). Johnson also boasts a .421 on-base percentage with 18 RBI. Johnson ties for the SEC lead in hits with 65 on the year. On a national scale, Johnson’s 65 hits lead all freshmen and rank ninth overall.

Helping Arkansas capture a doubleheader sweep for a series win vs. Kentucky last weekend, Johnson went 7-for-9 with three runs scored and two RBI. Johnson recorded a base hit in six straight plate appearances before lining out to short in game two.

With two hits Monday night vs. Western Kentucky, Johnson has the 10th most single-season hits in program history.

Johnson leads Arkansas with 20 multi-hit outings this season.

Up Next

Johnson and No. 12 Arkansas return to Bogle Park for a three-game series with No. 3 Tennessee on April 29-May 1. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

For schedule updates and other news, go to ArkansasRazorbacks.com, or follow @RazorbackSB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.