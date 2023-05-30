FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com)– Following an extraordinary rookie season for the Arkansas Razorback softball team, center fielder Reagan Johnson has been named to D1Softball’s Freshman All-America Team.

An NFCA First Team All-South Region and Second Team All-SEC selection, Johnson propelled Arkansas offensively and led the team with a .378 batting average, 79 hits, 47 runs scored, 18 stolen bases and four triples. Johnson was named a Top 10 Finalist for TUCCI/NFCA National Freshman of the Year in April.

Johnson is already a staple in the Razorback softball record book as she peppered the third-most hits (79) in single-season program history. She also boasted the sixth-highest batting average (.378) along with tying for the seventh-most stolen bases (18) and 10th-most runs scored (47) in single-season program history. Johnson also paced Arkansas with 24 multi-hit outings this season.

The Karnes City, Texas, native ranked second in the SEC and eighth nationally in hits. Johnson also shined in center field and compiled a .968 fielding percentage with 86 putouts and four assists on 93 total chances.