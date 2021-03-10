Jonathan Marshall Feels Good About Performance at Arkansas’ Pro Day on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall was one of the five former Razorbacks performing at Arkansas’ Pro Day on Wednesday.

Marshall enjoyed a very good senior season in 2020 while helping the Hogs to three SEC wins. In 10 games, Marshall had 35 tackles, including 20 solo, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a pass breakup, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

How have the last couple of months since the end of the season gone for you?

“These last couple months have been pretty good,” Marshall said. “I was working out in Phoenix, Arizona. I feel like today I tested pretty well. One of them is bench. I did 36 reps. My vertical was 32 1/2. My broad jump was 9’6″. That’s the only official things I’ve got right now.”

Was that about what you expected on the bench press?

“I was up there in that range, between the 35-40 range, so it was something I was kind of expecting,” Marshall said.

Did you run the 40-yard dash?

“Yes sir,” Marshall said. “I felt good, but I don’t know what time I got.”

What is the name of the place you worked out at in Phoenix and your agent’s name?

“My agency is Dave Butz with SportStars, and I worked in Phoenix, Arizona with EXOS,” Marshall said.

Marshall talked about what he feels he has to offer an NFL team.

“Really it’s just that I’m hard working,” Marshall said. “I work hard at everything I do. When someone gives me an opportunity, I’ll work hard.”

The 2020 season was Marshall’s best at Arkansas and he feels it helped him prepare for the next step.

“Honestly, I think it helped me a lot,” Marshall said. “Just the improvement every year, and this year with all the stuff that I learned, I feel like it’s been really helpful.”

Marshall wasn’t known as a talker at Arkansas so he addressed how the interviews with teams are going for him?

“It’s actually not bad,” Marshall said. “I’m starting to open up a little bit. I feel like they’re going good for me right now, I’ve just got to keep getting better at it every day.”

Do you feel being a captain last season helped make you feel more comfortable talking?

“Yes sir, it did,” Marshall said. “It really did.”

Seniors had the option of returning for another season due to COVID. The Hogs had 11 seniors take advantage of that, but Marshall felt it was time to go to the NFL.

“For me, it was a hard decision,” Marshall said. “I’ve been here five years. It really wasn’t me leaving Arkansas. Basically, my time was up. For the program, I’ve been here five years. It was a tough decision to make because there was an extra year to be here, but I feel like it was best for me to move on.”

What was the atmosphere at the Walker Pavilion today?

“To be honest, I was blocking all that stuff out,” Marshall said. “I was worried about testing. I would say it was a little quiet, but the guys that were here had energy and cheering each other on. So, that helped a lot.”

Have you had any contact with NFL teams at this time?

“I have had contact with a few, but I can’t really name all of them off of my head right now,” Marshall said.

What was the feedback from those?

“Really just getting to know me, basically,” Marshall said. “Getting to know me as a person.”