Jones, Jefferson Getting Snaps Behind First-Team Offensive Line

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While it was just 20 minutes and four quarterbacks were getting plenty of reps both sophomore John Stephen Jones and freshman KJ Jefferson were getting some reps behind the first-team offensive line.

Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion with the cold and rainy conditions outside on Tuesday. The first unit with the offensive line was Myron Cunningham (tackle) and Shane Clenin (guard) on the left side, Ty Clary at center and then Ricky Stromberg (guard) and Dalton Wagner (tackle).

Senior Ben Hicks and junior Nick Starkel were also getting work at quarterback during the open period. Chad Morris has said he will start the one who he feels gives him the best chance to win the game. Starkel has started five games, Hicks three and Jones played in relief of Starkel on Saturday. That was Jones’ first action this season. Jefferson hasn’t played yet, but could play in each of the final four games and still maintain his redshirt season.

Capps was injured in the Auburn game and hasn’t played since that time. Morris talked about Clary, Capps and Kirby Adcock, who started the Alabama game at left guard. Adcock also filled in for Capps against Auburn when he was left the game.

“We anticipate Clary being back (from shoulder injury),” Morris said. “Kirby right now is doubtful. Austin Capps is another one that we’ll see if he’s back. That’s kind of day to day with him.”

Arkansas and Mississippi State will try to break long losing streaks on Saturday. The Razorbacks have lost five straight and the Bulldogs four. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and broadcast on the SEC Network.