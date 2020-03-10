Jones Named Co-SEC Player of the Year by the Associated Press, All-SEC First Team by SEC Coaches

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones was named SEC Co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press on Tuesday, he was a unanimous selection to the AP’s All SEC first team, and he was also named All SEC first team by the league’s coaches.

Jones shared the AP SEC POY honor with Reggie Perry of Mississippi State.

Jones, a 6-5 native of DeSoto, TX, finished the regular season with a long list of accomplishments that bolstered his all-league resume …

* Jones’ 22.0 points per game leads the SEC and is eighth in NCAA Division 1 (third in the nation among players from high-major programs) … if he remains the SEC’s leader in points per game at the conclusion of postseason play, Jones will become the first Razorback to finish as the SEC’s leading scorer.

* Jones was named SEC Player of the Week four times during the season, making him one of only three players in league history to win the honor at least four times in a season.

* Jones is the only player in the SEC to lead his team in scoring, rebounding (5.4 per game), assists (3.3 per game), and steals (1.6 per game).

* Jones’ nine games of scoring 30 or more points this season is the most in the SEC, and it’s the most in the league in 20 years.

* Jones’ two 40-points-or-more games this season is tops in the SEC, and only two other SEC players (Shaquille O’Neal of LSU twice in 2001-02 and Jodie Meeks of Kentucky three times in 2008-09) have been able to match that feat in the last 30 years.

* Jones leads all NCAA D1 players in both free throws made (223) and free throws attempted (271), and his 213th free throw made (against LSU on March 4) was the most in a season in school history.

* Jones’ 82.3% shooting from the free throw line ranks eighth in the SEC.

* Jones recently became the 44th Razorback to reach 1,000 career points at Arkansas, and he’s one of only eight Hogs to reach the milestone in two seasons.

* Jones is one of five finalists for the postseason Jerry West Award that will honor the top shooting guard in the nation.

* Jones was among 30 players in NCAA D1 who were on the Naismith national player of the year mid-season watch list.

Jones will lead Arkansas (19-12, 7-11 SEC) against Vanderbilt on Wednesday in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn.