Jordan Jones’ Speed Could Allow for Breakout Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Smackover High School standout Jordan Jones is set to begin his junior season at Arkansas.

Jones, 6-1, 185, is in the mix at wide receiver and offers a lot of speed to that position according to Tru Carroll, Arkansas’ strength and conditioning coach.

“Starting out with fastest guys on the team obviously you are well aware of Jordan Jones,” Carroll said. “That guy can roll now.

“Those guys (Jones and LaDarrius Bishop) move upwards of 23 miles per hour. So we don’t necessarily gauge it off 40 times because we don’t run 40s in football or whatever. But off the GPS data we collect those guys are right up there at around 23 miles per hour.”

In 2018, Jones caught 17 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. He also had one carry for nine yards. Justin Stepp coaches the wide receivers and was asked if Jones’ season was a disappointment considering his obvious physical talent?

“I wouldn’t say disappointment,” Stepp said. “There were a lot of things Jordan had to learn about us and kind of the way we operate. I think there was a huge learning curve. I think everybody struggled a little bit last year. We struggled as coaches.

“I’m really excited about the summer that Jordan has had. He’s stepped up. Obviously competition at his position helps. He’s had an unbelievable spring and really good summer. I’m excited to see what he does this fall.”

Stepp also talked about what Jones can do if everything falls in place for him.

“He’s been blessed with a lot of God given speed and a lot of God given ability,” Stepp said. “It’s just getting him to trust. I think in high school he was so much faster and better than everybody.

“But at this level in this conference you’ve got have attention to detail. Just bringing that attention to detail every day and that same consistent work ethic which he has done so much better with. That’s why I’m excited to see what he’ll do this fall. He’s been consistent day in and day out, never too high or too low. He’s been that guy in the summer.”

In 2017, Jones caught 21 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns while rushing eight times for 88 yards.

As a senior at Smackover in 2015, Jones had 36 receptions for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed 21 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 19 tackles and four interceptions.

That followed a junior season that saw him snag 31 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns. As a sophomore at Smackover, Jones caught 25 passes for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the 2014 Class 3A State Championship Game, Jones caught four passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.



