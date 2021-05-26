Jordan Silver Getting Positive Attention as Nation’s Best With PFF

FAYETTEVILLE — So many times when a long snapper gets his name in the media it’s not a good thing.

The old saying is the best long snappers are the ones who no one knows their name. Arkansas’ Jordan Silver is obviously the exception to that rule. On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus ranked Silver the highest graded long snapper the past two seasons who is returning this year.

Silver, 6-1, 228, will be a redshirt senior with the Hogs this season. He walked on from Branson (Mo.) High School in the Class of 2017.

Coming out of Branson, Silver was a five-star long snapper and rated No. 13 in his class according to Kohl’s Kicking. He was an Under Armour All-America honorable mention. His snaps to punters have regularly been clocked at 38 miles per hour.