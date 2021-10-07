Jordyn Wieber endorses Michigan’s empowering survivors legislative package

Two weeks ago, four of America’s most celebrated athletes appeared before the United States Senate Judiciary Committee to recount their heartbreaking stories of abuse at the hands of former plead US Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar and plead for justice.

Today, their attorney and one of Michigan’s most celebrated athletes are asking the Michigan legislature to pass Bipartisan House Bills 4306 and 4307 are inspired by survivors who were sexually assaulted by former University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson.

Olympic gold medalist, Nassar survivor and Michigan native Jordyn Wieber said, “Working together we were able to convince Congress to enact new laws to protect Olympic athletes from predators like Larry Nassar. Now we are asking the Michigan state legislature to do its part on behalf of all Michigan victims of criminal sexual abuse by doctors.”

Like reforms enacted in 2018 to help victims sexually abused by former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, these bills ease hurdles to pursuing justice against university employees accused of sexual assault and the universities for their failure to prevent the sexual assault.

HB 4306(Whitset) extends the statute of limitations for victims of criminal sexual conduct, including opening a one-year retroactive window to commence a civil action for victims of criminal sexual conduct under the guise of medical treatment.

HB 4307(Berman) limits a university’s ability to claim legal immunity when the criminal sexual conduct occurred under the guise of medical care and the school knew or should have known but failed to act to stop future instances of criminal sexual conduct.

“The brave survivors of Larry Nassar who testified before the Senate – Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols might never have met Larry Nassar if this law had been in place. MSU had complaints about Nassar for more than 20 years, did nothing and tried to hide behind Michigan’s outdated statute of limitations and government immunity laws. This bipartisan legislation will make it possible for victims of sexual abuse by University doctors like Larry Nassar and Robert Anderson to hold their abusers and enablers fully accountable”, said Nassar survivors’ lead attorney John Manly

The Michigan House of Representatives Oversight Committee will listen to testimony by survivors of Larry Nassar and Robert Anderson in support of HB 4306 and HB 4037 at the Anderson House Office Building Room 326 today beginning at 10:30 am EDT Survivors and their supporters will appear prior to the committee hearing to make their case to the media about the need for this legislation in the Mackinac Room at 9:45 am EDT.