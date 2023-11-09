FAYETTEVILLE – After a stellar first semester of playing collegiate golf, Maria José Marin has earned her way on the final fall watch list for the 2023-24 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel. José Marin is one of 20 watch list recipients for the Player of the Year in women’s collegiate golf, making her way on after not being on the initial list released at the start of the season. This marks the 10th year of the award.

José Marin will look to be the second Hog to win the award, as Maria Fassi was the ANNIKA Award winner in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019. Becoming the fifth Hog since 2017-18 to make an ANNIKA Award Watch List, past watch list names include Fassi (15 times), Dylan Kim (seven times), Brooke Matthews (twice) and Alana Uriell (seven times).

After the three tournaments in the fall, José Marin leads the team in several statistical categories, including scoring average (69.25), rounds at par or under (7), rounds in the 60s (4) and birdies (38). As Arkansas men’s and women’s golf swept all awards at the 2023 Blessings Collegiate Invitational, José Marin won the individual medalist title on the women’s side, logging her first career win in just her second ever collegiate tournament behind a 10-under 134 (67-67), as the third round was cancelled due to weather. The freshman was the Carmel Cup Runner-Up with an 11-under 205 (67-70-68) and has finished within the top 12 in all three tournaments thus far.

José Marin is a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week recipient and currently stands as the No. 19 golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, with her highest ranking coming at No. 18 this year. The Cali, Colombia product was one of 72 amateurs in the world to receive an invite to play at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and she has countless amateur victories, including the 2023 Mexican Women’s Amateur by four strokes.

2023-24 Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Phoebe Brinker, Duke

Christy Chen, Boston

Catie Craig, Western Kentucky

Maisie Filler, Florida

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU



Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Anna Morgan, Furman

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Catherine Park, Southern Cal

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise, Rydgvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Molly Smith, Central Florida

Lottie Woad, Florida State

The Arkansas women’s golf team will get back in action at the Puerto Rico Classic from Sunday, Feb. 4 to Tuesday, Feb. 6 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer. The winner is voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Rose Zhang (Stanford) became the 9th ANNIKA Award winner in 2023, and the third consecutive winner from Stanford.

About Fred Haskins and the Haskins Foundation

From the seaside town of Liverpool to a quaint Donald Ross course in Georgia, Fred Haskins built a reputation for mentoring young golfers. Haskins was head professional at the Country Club of Columbus for 34 years, recommended for the position by the legendary Bobby Jones. Since its formation in 1971, the Haskins Foundation has been devoted to amateur golf and the presentation of the Haskins Award. This coveted trophy honors the year’s outstanding college golfer and the memory of Fred Haskins, a club pro that spent his life nurturing and mentoring amateur golfers. The foundation, based in Columbus, Georgia, oversees the voting for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards conducted among college golfers, coaches and golf media. For more information on the Haskins Foundation, visit www.HaskinsFoundation.org.