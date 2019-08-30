Just a Thought: Most Interested in QB, O-Line & Linebacker this Week

Fayetteville, AR-

Two days from gameday, the season opener for Hog Football, I still have these three topics as the ones you should consider most when Arkansas hosts Portland State: Quarterback, Offensive Line & Linebacker.

First off, quarterback. Ben Hicks is the starter. However, when Nick Starkel announced he would transfer to Arkansas, I thought right away, Starkel will win the job at some point. That’s the key, when will that happen? I have no idea. Hicks arrived on the Hill in January. He knows the offense better than Starkel and I said around SEC Media Days and just before fall camp, I could see Hicks starting week one. Bottom line, I was about 50-50 trying to project who would start when I thought about it a few weeks into camp. Hicks is the starter NOW, and that’s what matters most. He’ll get guys where they need to line up when they go against Portland State. I don’t want to see Chad Morris go back and forth picking a different quarterback (that happened with Cole Kelley and Ty Storey for the first three weeks last year). However, Hicks and Starkel give Morris a major upgrade at the position, so if Morris starts someone new in week two, so be it. And to rewind, I don’t think there was any reason to freak out that Morris waited until the Monday of game week to name his starter to face Portland State.

Secondly, the O-Line. Ty Clary should be much improved at Center. He’s played a lot of college football…this is his third year in the program, and he’s played Center since week four against Auburn last season. The Offensive Line is a close second in the storylines to consider when Arkansas takes on Portland State due to the fact the Hogs have better numbers this year. 16 Scholarship O-Linemen. How will the big nasties in the trenches handle Portland State’s defensive line and the five-man front they like to show? Arkansas collectively has not had a good offensive line since 2015. Myron Cunningham’s versatility, lining up at right guard, but showing the ability to move to left tackle, if needed, is huge. Austin Capps, left guard, has impressive strength. It’s time for Colton Jackson, if he can stay healthy, to cement himself as a consistent force at left tackle. Right Tackle with Dalton Wagner will be interesting as he is a redshirt sophomore with one start to his credit.

Finally, linebacker. John Chavis calls it the most improved spot defensively. Scoota Harris is the heart and soul of the team, mic linebacker, and the one who paced the SEC in tackles last season with 118. Second-String Mic is Grant Morgan and Chavis is happy with Morgan’s improvement and leadership. Bumper Pool is at the Will position and he started four games as a true freshman playing in ten games overall getting 340 snaps. His backup is D’Vone McClure who moved to Will from Nickelback. Hayden Henry is earning high praise at SAM Linebacker and his reserve is Deon Edwards.

I’m thinking the defensive line could rank in a tie with linebacker as the third biggest storyline to watch Saturday. The D-line starts four seniors and three freshmen defensive ends could get quality reps depending on the flow of the game.

Prediction: Hogs beat the Vikings 41-17 Saturday before heading to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels September 7th.

(Author’s Note: Just a Thought, commentary from Drew Amman, appears every Thursday throughout the football season)