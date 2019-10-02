Just a Thought: Strong First Impression from Jeantal Cylla

Story: By Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

It’s unclear what kind of production the Hogs will get from Grad Transfer Jeantal Cylla, but it’s easy to get excited about this forward who left UNC Wilmington after one year, and prior to that, spent two years at Florida Atlantic. Why? Attitude and leadership. He’s a team-first guy, and as a stretch four, presents several possibilities for Eric Musselman’s team.

“Mainly my versatility. Being able to guard multiple positions on the floor, I take pride in that. Being able to switch off screens, one through five. And offensively, being able to play multiple positions, I think that’s what I bring to the table. Whatever position Musselman wants me to play, I’m gonna play, whatever the team needs me to do, I’m gonna do. I’ve been a pretty versatile player throughout my career and I’m gonna continue to do that for the University of Arkansas,” Cylla said.

This 6’7, 215-pound Lake Worth, Florida native wants to make the most of his only year on the Hill. While he can put up big numbers at times (avg. 13.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg last season), I also think he can do a lot that won’t show up in the box score.

Back to specifics on his game…he can hit the mid-range jumper. If more teams have to honor that, it opens up more possibilities for his teammates.

Cylla can hit free throws. The Hogs, terrible in that area last season, can count on Jeantal’s career mark of 78.5 at the stripe, including 84.8 last season. He can score off the bounce, and the more he can attack, and get to the line, the more it’ll cater to Coach Musselman’s strategy in pace and space.

Also, Musselman puts a lot of emphasis on the three-point shot, and that’s what Cylla said he worked on the most in the offseason (he was 31.1% in 2018-19). Part of what Musselman called the Breakfast Club, Cylla praised the facilities at Arkansas, joining Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones as regulars in 6 A.M. Shootaround at the Eddie Sutton Practice Facility.

Defensively, there’s no doubt (given this team is small), he may have to play the five spot here and there, but he’s motivated to step up in that area.

Overall, Cylla pointed out the great tradition at Arkansas and emphasized his desire to find a way to get to the NCAA Tournament this season. Bottom line, Hog fans should be thrilled by the way this guy carries himself. He has a level head, poised to help the Hogs make a statement in Musselman’s first season.