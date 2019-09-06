Just a Thought: Three To Consider: Craddock’s Take, ‘Line of Scrimmage League,’ O’Grady Good to Go

Story By: Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

As I dig into the numerous storylines for Arkansas’ SEC Opener, week two, at Ole Miss, the Hogs’ earliest conference opener since a 2014 week one kickoff at Auburn, these three storylines keep running through my mind. I know there’s a lot more to this game than this list of three, and we get into that on-air and on-line, but let’s rewind.

Chad Morris (early in postgame after the win over Portland State) did not hesitate saying Ben Hicks would start at Ole Miss. Monday, Joe Craddock reaffirmed why the Hogs go with Hicks instead of Nick Starkel.

“I don’t think Nick did anything to overtake Ben. I think if he goes in and throws the touchdown over the top instead of the interception, we may be talking something different,” the Arkansas Offensive Coordinator said.

Part of the talk at Ole Miss gets to another big topic, number two on this list: Three of the five Rebel Offensive Line Starters made their first career start facing Memphis. Ideally, Rich Rodriguez wants an eight-man rotation with that group. “Five starters, backup center, guard and tackle. For us, part of that eight are going to be true freshmen. You know, that is a position that is so difficult for a true freshman to play because there’s so much to learn,” the Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator said.

Adding intrigue, and speaking of true freshmen, Mataio Soli, Collin Clay and Zach Williams all may be getting quality reps getting a good look at the Ole Miss O-Line. Chad Morris preached over and over again in the preseason that the SEC is a ‘line of scrimmage league.’ He said the Hogs tailored their recruiting to deeper on the O-Line and D-Line. The injury bug has already impacted Arkansas on both sides (Senior Defensive End Dorian Gerald out for the year with a strained artery in his neck. Senior Jamario Bell battling a knee injury. Soli could start as he has been playing with a heavy wrap on his right hand. On the O-Line, Austin Capps is back from an ankle injury. Also, the Hogs are a month removed from Tackle Noah Gatlin suffering a season-ending ACL Injury. Ole Miss’ Defensive Front features Nose Tackle Benito Jones, who had a pick against Memphis, and Preseason All-SEC Defensive End Josiah Coatney. Who wins in the trenches, among these young guys, who grows up quicker? Just a few of the main tidbits to watch entering Saturday’s night-time kickoff (6:30 in Oxford).

Lastly, Senior Tight End Cheyenne O’Grady. He can be a difference-maker. The dimension he brought in Morris’ powerspread offense led to six touchdown catches for the Fayetteville Native last season. His presence speaks to one of the first points Morris made when he was hired. O’Grady helps to create mismatches.

“He’s very much a playmaker. 255 pounds, runs very well, is extremely athletic. A guy that can block and be a threat in the passing game,” the Head Hog said.

Arkansas, in my opinion, has more talent than Ole Miss. Even though the Hogs are on the road, I think the Hogs should win by at least seven points. They had long drives in the opener, they just didn’t finish enough…the right way (more touchdowns as opposed to field goals). If they finish better and capitalize, as long as the defense keeps forcing turnovers, this should be Chad Morris’ first SEC win as Arkansas Head Coach.