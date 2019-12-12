Kam Curl Opts For 2020 NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Safety Kam Curl is leaving Arkansas following his junior season for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Curl will hire an agent and thus his eligibility at Arkansas is finished. Curl tweeted out the decision on Thursday.

At Arkansas, Curl played in 34 games starting 33 of them. The only game he didn’t start was the first game of his career in 2017 as a true freshman. He came in that game just before halftime when Ryan Pulley was injured and out for remainder of season. Curl then started the next 11 games at cornerback.

He moved to safety prior to his sophomore season. He went on to start 22 of the next 24 games as he missed the Missouri game both in 2018 and 2019.

In 2019, Curl finished fourth on the team in tackles with 76 including 46 unassisted. He had four tackles for loss, two sacks, a pair of interceptions, couple of pass breakups, forcing two fumbles and recovering a pair including one for a touchdown against Ole Miss.

Prior to this season, Curl had 99 tackles, including 59 unassisted, one fumble recovery, a quarterback hurry and 11 pass breakups.

Arkansas signed him out of Muskogee (Okla.) High School in the Class of 2017. At Muskogee, Curl was a talented two-way performer. He played wide receiver on offense and defensive back as well.

He chose the Hogs over Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Baylor, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas, Baylor, Houston, Washington State, Illinois and others.