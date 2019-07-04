Kelvontay Dixon Makes College Decision

On a day when fireworks fill the skies, Carthage (Texas) athlete Kelvontay Dixon provided some noise of his own by making his public commitment to Arkansas.

Dixon, 6-1, 180, announced the decision on Twitter.

He joins teammate Ty’kieast Crawford, who is an offensive tackle, in Arkansas’ class. Dixon visited Arkansas officially during the April 6 weekend and attended the spring game. Dixon can play running back or wide receiver at Arkansas. He was impressed with Arkansas during his visit.

“I liked everything about this visit, being with the coaches was the highlight of the visit,” Dixon said. “I feel like I learned new things one this visit, how they run the school and program, stuff like that. I feel like I got closer to a decision. I think it was probably the spring game. I liked seeing the running backs, the acceleration, everything about that.”

As a junior, he caught 84 passes for 1,288 yards and 17 touchdowns. He chose the Hogs over offers from Texas, where his brother attends, Houston, TCU, Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, SMU and others.

He also excels at track and has a personal best of 10.71 in the 100-meter dash.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Chandler Morris, QB, 6-1, 170, Highland Park (Texas)

John Gentry, RB, 5-10, 180, Houston (Texas) North Shore

Kelvontay Dixon, ATH, 6-1, 180, Carthage (Texas)

Mason Mangum, WR, 5-11, 171, Austin (Texas) Westlake

Savion Williams, WR, 6-4, 195, Marshall (Texas)

Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, 6-6, 315, Carthage (Texas)

Brandon Frazier, TE, 6-7, 241, McKinney (Texas) North

Allen Horace, TE, 6-4, 231, Crockett (Texas)

Blayne Toll, DE, 6-6, 247, Hazen

Jashaud Stewart, DE, 6-2, 221, Jonesboro

Jamie Vance, CB, 5-11, 170, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr