Kemboi, Bucknam win South Central Region Athlete and Coach of the Year

Arkansas received a pair of South Central Region honors in cross country as announced by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday. Amon Kemboi received the Athlete of the Year accolade while Razorback head coach Chris Bucknam earned Coach of the Year honor.

The 2020 cross country season ended on Monday with the NCAA Championships held in Stillwater, Oklahoma, as Arkansas finished fourth in team scoring. Kemboi led the squad, placing 11th to earn All-America honors.

This is the ninth time Bucknam has received the South Central Region Coach of the Year honor. The Razorbacks produced its highest team finish in the national championship meet since a runner-up finish in 2005 and claimed the SEC Championship last October. No regionals meets were held this season.

A split cross country season, with fall and spring sessions, meant the NCAA Championship was held in March, the Monday after Arkansas hosted the NCAA Indoor Championships. Four Razorbacks, including Kemboi, competed in both national championship meets.

Kemboi, who posted a time of 30:14.2 on the 10,000m course, is the first Razorback to claim the athlete honor since Stanley Kebenei in 2014 and this is the ninth time an Arkansas runner received the accolade since 1998.