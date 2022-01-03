Kendall Catalon, Others Enter Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Wide receiver Kendall Catalon has entered the transfer portal after two years at Arkansas.

Catalon is the older brother of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon. Kendall announced his intentions on Twitter Monday.

Catalon didn’t have any stats in his two years with the Hogs. He transferred to Arkansas from Southern University where he played two years. As a sophomore in 2019 he was the leading receiver for the Jaguars. Catalon caught 28 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. In two years at Southern, Catalon caught 56 passes for 758 yards and seven touchdowns.

At Mansfield (Texas) Legacy, Catalon was a quarterback. In two years, he passed for 3,801 yards and 64 touchdowns to go with 2,349 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Cornerback Devin Bush also has entered the transfer portal.

I have officially entered my name into the Transfer Portal with 3 years of Eligibility! May got place my feet in the right place according to his will🙏🏾 — DevC.Bush🚀 (@Dev_Bush5) January 3, 2022

Defensive back Nick Turner has entered the transfer portal.