Kenny Guiton Heading to Arkansas to Join Sam Pittman’s Staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Sources indicated earlier in the evening that it was a 99-percent chance that Kenny Guiton would replace Justin Stepp and now it’s done according to the same source.

Guiton will come to Arkansas from Colorado State where he coached the wide receivers this season. The former Ohio State quarterback, who is from Houston, also has coached at Houston for two years (2017-18) and Louisiana Tech (2019).

In 2015, Guiton began his coaching career at Houston as a graduate assistant working under his former offensive coordinator and former Texas head coach Tom Herman. In that role, Guiton helped guide the Cougar wide receivers and quarterbacks. Guiton was part of the staff that led Houston to a 13-1 record in 2015 and a 9-4 mark the next season.

As a college athlete, Guiton spent five years as a member of the Ohio State football program where he served as a team captain for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Guiton saw action in 22 total games as a quarterback for the Buckeyes with two starts in his senior season. In eight appearances for the Buckeyes in 2013, Guiton completed nearly 69 percent of his passes, accounting for 14 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions, while also rushing for five touchdowns.

At Arkansas, Guiton replaces Justin Stepp who left for South Carolina.