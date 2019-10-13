Kentucky 24 – Arkansas 20: The Morning After

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The story once again this week is how Arkansas could have won the game, but didn’t.

That was the case against San Jose State, Texas A&M and Kentucky. The losses continue to mount and the patience of fans grows thinner by the minute.

Arkansas was 4-8 in 2017 which led to the firing of Bret Bielema, 2-10 in 2018 and now 2-4 this fall. That is 8-22 and only one of the wins was against an SEC school. Fans are beyond frustrated and it’s understandable.

Arkansas has now lost three games in a row. Unlike the game, San Jose State, that started this streak the Hogs have played hard and with good effort the past two weeks. They haven’t always played well, but the effort was there. It wasn’t against San Jose State at least for the first half.

It appears once again Arkansas isn’t going to a bowl game. To get to 6-6 the Hogs would have to beat Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Missouri in addition to Mississippi State and Western Kentucky. That isn’t happening so now a couple of things need to take place.

One thing that needs to take place at Arkansas is the coaching staff has to figure out how to establish a winning culture. That isn’t as easy as it sounds. That happens when the team has someone to put the squad on its back and refuse to let them lose. It seemed Lynn Bowden Jr. did that last night. But he was part of a 10-win team in 2018 so he knows how to win.

Arkansas needs to find a way to win some of these close games and then when they do they will start expecting to win them. Former Arkansas track coach John McDonnell had athletes on his teams that knew how to win and refused to lose. They found ways to win close meets not lose them.

This isn’t meant to be critical of any players. They are playing hard with the exception of one half of a game this season. They are improved. They could be 5-1 or for that matter 6-0 instead of 2-4. But the fact remains they aren’t.

Arkansas’ schedule was one that allowed them to have a legitimate shot being 4-2 at the halfway point. The thought here was the Hogs would beat Portland State, Colorado State, San Jose State and then either Ole Miss or Kentucky. Both those games were on the road so my thought was they would win one of the two.

Of the six teams they have played only one clearly had an edge in talent and that was Texas A&M. Despite that, Arkansas could have won that game. But could have and didn’t are becoming three common words in Arkansas’ fans vocabulary.

With another losing season in progress, Arkansas’ coaches now have to decide how many young players do they look at in upcoming games. That isn’t as easy as it sounds. Some want Chad Morris and his staff to start playing freshmen and look to the future now.

But it isn’t that simple if you are the coach. You have to balance seeing what you may have in say a K.J. Jefferson, Hudson Henry, A’Montae Spivey, Eric Gregory, Jalen Catalon and I could go on and on against still being loyal to your older players who have put in a lot of hard work through the years.

Fans won’t like to hear that, but a coach has to figure out the proper balance between playing the younger guys and still trying to win the games with older players.

With Auburn coming to town for a game this Saturday and a trip to Alabama following that the immediate future isn’t looking too good.

However, the schedule, with the exception of LSU, does get easier in November. Of course, the first half was supposed to be an easier schedule and that hasn’t worked out well for Arkansas.

Morris and his staff get paid a lot of money. They will earn every penny of it the remainder of this season. It isn’t just fans getting restless, recruits are wanting to see a brighter future.

Right now, all anyone related to Arkansas Football is seeing is more disappointment and losses. That isn’t what the coaches, players or fans want. Morris and his staff now have to figure out a way to right the ship and it appears there’s a lot of patchwork to do. Holes are popping up in several places.