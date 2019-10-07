Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden will Present Problems for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. will present several problems to Arkansas on Saturday night in Lexington.

Bowden, 6-1, 206, is from Youngstown (Ohio) Warren Harding High School. In five games this season, Bowden has completed 3 of 4 passes for 39 yards, caught 30 passes for 348 yards and a touchdown and rushed 13 times for 99 yards.

Arkansas’ John Chavis knows his defense will have to account for Bowden at all times.

“He’s got a lot of skill,” Chavis said. “There’s no question about that and he’s not the only one. The fact he can line up in the Wildcat and run the football, the fact he can be out at receiver and you can have a tailback in the Wildcat handing the ball to him. They’ve got a lot of ways getting the ball to him. Certainly he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands.”

Chad Morris likewise knows the team will have to have success against Bowden to get out of Lexington with a win.

“We’re playing an offense that has had some injuries,” Morris said. “They’ve got three returning starters coming into the year. We anticipate Lynn Bowden being all over the field, whether it be quarterback, running back, wide receiver. I mean, he’s electric. He’s definitely a difference maker and definitely one of the top players in this conference, a former high school quarterback.

“But I know they’ve had some injuries at quarterback, and they’re looking to find the right chemistry there. So with an open week, I’m sure there’s going to be some things that we haven’t seen that we’ve got to be prepared for and to make adjustments on.”

In a 24-7 loss to South Carolina in its last game Kentucky used Bowden at different positions including quarterback. Morris was asked if he has watched any film of Bowden in high school when he played quarterback?

“Through the recruiting process you’ll see him,” Morris said. “But the thing that sticks out more than anything is how dynamic he is with the ball in his hands. He’s electric, whether he’s returning kicks, at wide receiver. They do a great job trying to get the ball to him. Now I’m sure he’ll line up some at quarterback. He’ll line at running back. He’ll line up back at wide receiver. He’ll be all over the field, and we’re prepared for that. The guy is definitely a difference maker. Very impressive to watch.”

Bowden has returned three punts for 53 yards with a long of 29 and then brought back eight kickoffs for 200 yards with a long of 37.

Arkansas and Kentucky will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.