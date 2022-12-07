FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker has entered the transfer portal.

Parker played in five games this season and had one tackle. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back redshirted last season.

Parker was someone who drew praise for his practice habits at times from Sam Pittman during the season.

Parker is just the latest Razorback to announce for the transfer portal. Three players, center Ricky Stromberg, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and linebacker Drew Sanders have announced they will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The trio won’t play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Scholarship Hogs in transfer portal”

Reid Bauer, P, Redshirt Senior

Jaqualyn Crawford, WR, Redshirt Senior

Malik Hornsby, QB, Redshirt Sophomore

Javion Hunt, RB, Redshirt Freshman

Ketron Jackson, WR, Sophomore

Khari Johnson, DB, Junior

Chase Lowery, WR, Redshirt Freshman

Erin Outley, TE, Redshirt Freshman

Myles Slusher, DB, Junior

Eric Thomas Jr., DE, Junior

Warren Thompson, WR, Redshirt Senior

Jacorrei Turner, DB, Redshirt Sophomore

James Jointer, RB, Freshman

Taylor Lewis, DL, Redshirt Junior