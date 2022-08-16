Former Arkansas Razorback pitcher, 2021 Golden Spikes Award Winner, and 2021 Dick Howser Award Winner Kevin Kopps returns to Northwest Arkansas this week with the San Antonio Missions. The AA-Affiliate of the San Diego Padres is playing the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a six-game series starting on Tuesday.

Alyssa Orange got the chance to sit down with Kopps one-on-one to talk to him about coming back to NWA, how his professional career is going, and what he misses the most about college baseball.