FAYETTEVILLE — One of the more decorated players in college baseball, Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps, has been drafted by the San Diego Padres in Round 3 with the No. 99-overall pick on Monday.

Kopps appeared in 33 games in 2021 including one start. Kopps was 12-1, 11 saves, with an ERA of 0.90. Kopps pitched 89.2 innings, struck out 131 and only walked 18.

Kopps has captured many of the awards for the top player in college baseball in 2021.