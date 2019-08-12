Kevin McPherson on Hog Hoops Recruiting: Recapping Four Unofficial Visitors this Past Week

Fayetteville, AR-

Kevin McPherson, our Hog Hoops Insider looks back at four unofficial visits to Arkansas from Hog Recruits this past week: Nick Smith Jr. Terran Williams, Kennedy Chandler and Jaxson Robinson.

Here’s the Q and A from that recap:

Drew Amman: “Nick Smith Jr. out of 2022. What about his recruitment? He has an Arkansas offer.”

Kevin McPherson: “He does. Let me tell you why I like him. He is one of the up and comers in this state. He will be a sophomore at Sylvan Hills. Really showed well at the Nike Elite 100 camp back in June. Leading scorer playing up with Brad Beale Elite. A guy that picked up the Arkansas offer a few weeks ago. Already ranked in the top 50 by Prep Hoops in the 2022 class. The thing about Nick is he is an alpha scorer but also has great court awareness. He can facilitate. Just a playmaker. A guy that when he and his dad went on the visit they were really impressed with how Musselman talked about not only in the pace and space offense do they want to push the ball and get up three point shots and play uptempo. But they like their players to have freedom. That is what stood out to them about that visit. So Nick Smith Jr. really liked the visit. He also took an unofficial visit to Texas right before coming to Arkansas on Tuesday. Picked up and offer from the Longhorns. So it is a guy to keep an eye on. I know that his dad said they looked forward to the next two years of going back to the Hill and getting to know this staff.”

Drew Amman: “Alright, Terran Williams, 2021. This guy is a 6-4 wing. What do you like about this kid in terms of the position he plays. Also the Hogs have a lot of interest in this guy as well.”

Kevin McPherson: “Big time slasher. Played at Barton last year. Going back home to Marianna. Plays for the Joe Johnson Hawks. 6-4 guy plays above the rim like I said he can get to the basket. Plus defender. He has really been working on the perimeter skill. But he has offers from Auburn, Oklahoma State and TCU. He took his visit Friday to Fayetteville. Really enjoyed his time on the unofficial visit as well. Does not have an Arkansas offer at this time. But I think they want to see him a little bit more. We could see one coming in the future possibly. But Terran Williams is one of the top players in the 2021 class in Arkansas.”

Drew Amman: “Kennedy Chandler, where is he right now in terms of his interest in the Hogs? He has the offer from Arkansas.”

Kevin McPherson: “Well you know he has got ties to Arkansas. His cousin is Lee Mayberry. You talk about a great point guard in Arkansas’ past. I think Kennedy Chandler is the top point guard in the country regardless of class. 2021 Briarcrest Christian out of Memphis. He just let Mokan Elite to the Peach Jam title. That is a prestigious event in mid-July. He is just a winner. A guy that can facilitate. When I say he is the best point guard in the country. He can see the floor on another level. A guy that can score the basketball Drew. So one of the top players. I think Arkansas is sitting well with him. Simply because he is getting offers from Memphis, Kansas and a lot of places he could take the time to come visit before school starts. The relationship between Eric Musselman and Arkansas’ staff is really starting to develop there. I think as we look down the line we may see an official visit from him back to Arkansas in the future.”

Drew Amman: “Jaxson Robinson I know you mentioned in your article that he loved every part of his visit to Arkansas. Why?”

Kevin McPherson: “Well some of the same stuff that we keep hearing. He was blown away by the NBA experience of Arkansas’ staff. I think he was surprised about how nice the facilities were. I think just everything. He said it was more than what he was expecting. He has got a good relationship with Chris Crutchfield who was the coach at Oklahoma. Jaxson is from Ada, Oklahoma. 6-5 wing. He is an elite shooter. I have watched him back 9 3-pointers and score 33 points in Fayetteville back in April. But a guy if you start looking at shooting, we talk Isaiah Joe, Jaxson Robinson could be that kind of player if Arkansas could get him out of the 2021 class. He won a Peach Jam title too in the 16 and under level with Team Griffin out of Oklahoma.”