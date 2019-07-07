Kevin McPherson on the Former Hogs’ performances in the NBA Summer League

Three former Hogs are playing with their respective teams in the NBA Summer League.

Daniel Gafford, who was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft by the Chicago Bulls, had an impressive showing in his debut on Friday.

Sunday afternoon Gafford signed a 4-year deal with Chicago worth $6.1 million, 2-years guaranteed.

Daryl Macon is trying to make his case with the Dallas Mavericks. Last season the former Hog was with the Texas Legends, and briefly made an appearance with the Mavericks during the regular season.

Dusty Hannahs is playing with the Memphis Grizzlies. Last season, Hannahs signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies when he was with the Memphis Hustle.