Our Hogville.net Basketball insider Kevin McPherson talked about the 5 Arkansas signees from the first week of the signing period.

Vance Jackson, Jalen Tate, Jaylin Williams, Devonte Davis & Moses Moody are all a part of the 2020 class for Arkansas.

KK Robinson is the only guy left to sign. The Hog commit is signing on Monday (4-20), his dad’s birthday.