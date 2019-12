Coming off a dramatic last-second win on the road, the Arkansas Razorbacks were ripe for a trap-game setback Saturday against a good Northern Kentucky team invading Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville looking for its first win over a high-major team ever. Compounded by the loss of leading-scorer Mason Jones (shoulder injury, did not play), an off shooting night by second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe, and the first perimeter defensive letdown of the season, the Hogs survived the Norse upset bid by making 5-of-6 free throws in the final 23.4 seconds to close the game on a 5-0 run for a 66-60 victory on Nolan Richardson Court in front of an announced crowd of 14,080.

Arkansas remains one of only two unbeaten SEC teams, and the 7-0 beginning to the season is the first in the program since Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson led his Hogs to an 8-0 start 22 years ago (1997-98). The win over two-time defending Horizon League champ NKU (5-3) also marks the first time the Razorbacks enter the month of December unscathed since the '14-15 season when the Bobby Portis-led Hogs entered December with a 6-0 record.