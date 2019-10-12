Keys For an Arkansas Win Over Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Kentucky will battle tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT in Lexington.

Both teams enter the game at 2-3, but for Arkansas a win is a much-needed one considering they play a tougher schedule going forward. Arkansas still has Auburn and Alabama this month and goes to LSU and closes with Missouri in November.

Here’s some keys for Arkansas to get the win tonight.

Win Turnover Battle

Arkansas lost to San Jose State in large part because of five interceptions and playing with very little effort for at least the first half. Arkansas’ defense has done a good job creating turnovers and that must continue. What has to stop is the turnovers by the offense. Arkansas has won the turnover battle in both its wins and that has to continue tonight for Hogs to have a shot at the win.

Eliminate Big Plays by Kentucky Offense

Arkansas can’t give up explosive plays by the Kentucky offense early on and dig itself a hole in a hostile environment. Arkansas suffered from big plays by the opposing offense in most of its earlier games, but did do a better job against Texas A&M in its last outing. In the opening game against Portland State, the Hogs gave up a 22-yard run to Davis Alexander on the team’s first possession. That led to a field goal. In the second week, they held Ole Miss on its first possession, the Rebels’ second drive saw Matt Corral pass complete to Elijah Moore for 21 yards on first down. Three plays later, Corral found Dontario Drummond for 26 yards and then 12 two plays later. Ole Miss eventually scored to take a 7-0 lead. They also surrendered big plays on both the first drives by Colorado State and San Jose State that led to touchdowns. Those have to be eliminated tonight.

Win Battle in Trenches

Kentucky has a huge defensive line and Arkansas’ offensive line isn’t one of the bigger ones in SEC. But Arkansas’ offensive line has to both protect Nick Starkel and open holes for Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley. They have done a good job of that this season in most instances and have to continue tonight. Arkansas’ defensive line played much better against Texas A&M after getting zero pressure against San Jose State the previous week. Kentucky is beat up at quarterback and Arkansas can’t let Sawyer Smith, Lynn Bowden or the quarterback that is in there gain confidence and get comfortable.

Get Points

This kinda goes back to the eliminate turnovers, but Arkansas has to get points particularly when they get in the red zone. Even if its just a field goal they can’t come up empty in red zone. Arkansas was in the red zone three times against San Jose State and came up empty twice. That can’t happen tonight.

Play With Strong Effort

Arkansas played with tremendous effort against Texas A&M. They have to duplicate that this week. That was one week after not displaying much effort the first half against San Jose State. Arkansas has to play with strong effort for four quarters.

