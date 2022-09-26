FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will have an early kickoff at Mississippi State on Oct. 8.

The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and will face Alabama this week. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) defeated Bowling Green 45-14 and will host Texas A&M this Saturday.

Saturday, October 8, 2022:

Tennessee at LSU, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Mississippi State, Noon ET / 11 am CT on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPNU

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on SEC Network

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT on CBS