Kickoff Time Set, Network To Be Determined for No. 13 Arkansas’ Game Against No. 18 Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 13 Arkansas will return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium to host No. 18 Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 16, and the game will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on either on CBS or ESPN.

Arkansas is 4-1 on the season and will be at No. 17 Ole Miss Saturday. Auburn likewise is 4-1 on the season after an impressive win over LSU in Baton Rouge this past Saturday night. Auburn will host No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs handed Arkansas a 37-0 loss this past Saturday.

Auburn defeated the Razorbacks 30-28 last season with a controversial ending to the game.