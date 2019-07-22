Kirk on Hog Football Recruiting: Decision from LB Martavius French Coming Tuesday

Fayetteville, AR-

For a look inside Hog Recruiting, here’s our sit-down interview with Recruiting Insider Otis Kirk:

(Drew Amman)

Back on the Pig Trail, Otis Kirk is here, our recruiting insider and it has been pretty busy for you this weekend, and that is typically the case.

Couple of commitments for the Hogs this weekend, one a linebacker, one a defensive end. The linebacker is Drew

Francis, the defensive end is Tyrece Edwards, both from 2020, both from Knoxville West.

(Otis Kirk)

Yeah, February 24, 2018 these two were offered by Arkansas

and they have a good relationship with Chavis who has

ties to their school.

Drew Francis is a guy who plays outside linebacker and

will likely move inside, he can move across the field, makes good tackles.

Very active, can come off that edge like Arkansas likes.

Tyrece’s film, you’ll see he can really disrupt an offense,

I’ll tell you who he reminds me of and this is not necessarily

Arkansas,

but Tyrece was recruited by Missouri, offered, by Missouri and he reminds me of those defensive ends Missouri has gotten through the years.

What do they do, they come in and dominate in the SEC. That is what Tyrece can do.

(Drew)

Aaron Moore, his decision coming soon,

he wants it out of the way before his senior year first day of school. He’s a linebacker out of Murfreesboro.

(Otis)

Just talked to him yesterday. He will

come in to attend the cookout at Arkansas Friday.

He looks like he will give Arkansas the last look before deciding because he doesn’t have any other visits scheduled. Chavis told him exactly how he wants to use him. Wants to move him around and make him versatile.

Not necessarily a guy who will play just one at all, the Mike, SAM or Will.

(Drew)

Tell me about Martavius French. I understand a decision from him

is expected Tuesday. He is out of Memphis.

(Otis)

He willl decide between Arkansas Oregon Florida Mississippi State and LSU.

This is a guy who can really come in and make a big impact early. Arkansas is in good shape here.

He is a linebacker.

He had Tennessee offer him. He had a ton of offers.

(Drew)

How about

Marlon Crockett,

Safety, Receiver who just moved to Searcy.

(Otis)

This is a kid coming from Gregory-Portland in Texas, newcomer of the year award-winner.

Will play both at Searcy. 30 catches on offense, 80 some

odd tackles on defense, his size, he is the total package,

so for Arkansas to get a move in like that, and it helps to get a guy like that you can recruit in your state.

(Drew)

Last note,

the Woo Pig Nic,

why is this so big for Arkansas?

Otis

Big because we have had a dead period for the past month, and now for the first time in awhile you can have contact with these recruits again on campus. It’s big because

this will be the last visit for a lot of these kids before they start their school year. Tennessee kids start in mid-August, JUCO Guys start around then and they start before Arkansas. It’s big as well because

it is a relaxed atmosphere unlike gameday when essentially shake hands. They don’t have to rush.

It’s a chance to spend quality time with these guys.

