Kirk’s Korner: Now is Time For a Word No One Wants to Hear….Patience

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was hired on Dec. 8 and now it’s time for everyone to take a step back and show some patience.

Rumors of several players wanting to go into the transfer portal, fans getting restless wanting more assistant coaches named and recruits making decisions who to sign with this week.

Those are all things Pittman has had to deal with in past week and no person can be three places at one time. He had to go on the road recruiting that is what the early signing period dictates.

He was seeing as many prospects from Monday through Thursday as he could because on Friday he had to be back in Fayetteville for the five official visitors.

The returning players will now have a chance to meet with him and discuss their concerns or whatever. I have known Pittman for about seven years now and the players should be patient and give him a shot. I don’t think they will regret it.

He will also now have a chance to talk to some assistants who are wanting to join him in Fayetteville.

Pittman and his staff he has in place are recruiting hard for the Dec. 18-20 early signing period. Arkansas will sign at least three players during this time and likely four or more.

Arkansas will sign Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll, Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace and Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart. They are likely to add Memphis (Tenn.) Central athlete Darin Turner as well.

Arkansas has several other possibilities to sign. Among them are Broken Arrow (Okla.) defensive back Myles Slusher, Harvey (La.) Helen Cox safety Donovan Johnson and Memphis (Tenn.) White Station offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. as well as maybe some others.

He has hired Barry Odom as defensive coordinator and the guess is that the former Missouri head coach will be in charge of the linebackers. Brad Davis will coach the offensive line and Justin Stepp is in charge of the wide receivers.

Several questions remain how he feels out the remaining seven members of his staff. Could Doug Nussmeier be brought in from the Dallas Cowboys to be the offensive coordinator? Other names being heard as possibilities are SMU’s Rhett Lashlee, Colorado’s Jay Johnson, Rich Rodriquez and possibly Chip Long as well as others.

A rumor has it that Vanderbilt’s Tim Horton has a chance to come back if he wants it. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is from Crossett and played at Arkansas Tech. Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive coordinator Alfred Davis is interested in the line job at Arkansas. He’s a former Razorback.

Odom had some outstanding defensive coaches at Missouri. He had Brick Haley on the defensive line, Vernon Hargreaves in charge of linebackers, David Gibbs in the secondary and Ryan Walters with the safeties. It’s thought that Eliah Drinkwitz may not keep Hargreaves, but has the other three targeted for his staff. If Odom went after one or two of them it could get interesting.

Pittman has several good options for coaching spots and will fill the seven positions as he gets the person he wants.

So patience is good advice for everyone right now though I know that goes against what all of us practice in 2019.