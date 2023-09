FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas 28-6 win over Kent State in their Fayetteville home opener, quarterback KJ Jefferson and wide receiver Andrew Armstrong both met with the media to discuss the game.

The Razorbacks discussed the offense’s slow start, the defense picking the team back up, and what the team needs to work on before BYU.

