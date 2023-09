LITTLE ROCK, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Quarterback KJ Jefferson and defensive back Jaheim Thomas both met with the media following Arkansas’ 56-13 win over Western Carolina to open the Razorbacks 2023 season.

The two discussed their takeaways from the game, what they are looking forward to next week, and what it meant to be playing in Little Rock.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!