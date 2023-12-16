Senior Quarterback KJ Jefferson announced on his Instagram account Saturday he is entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.
KJ Jefferson spent 5 years at Arkansas, coming in as a 4-star recruit from Sardis, MS., in 2019.
by: Alyssa Orange
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alyssa Orange
Posted:
Updated:
Senior Quarterback KJ Jefferson announced on his Instagram account Saturday he is entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.
KJ Jefferson spent 5 years at Arkansas, coming in as a 4-star recruit from Sardis, MS., in 2019.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now