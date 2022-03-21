FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson’s first season as starter at quarterback for the Razorbacks went extremely well and now he’s preparing for what could be an even bigger 2022.

The Razorbacks got three days of practice in before leaving for spring break. Jefferson talked about what the Hogs are doing early in the spring drills.

“Everybody just holding each other accountable and everybody plugging in on the little details that are going to separate us from the other SEC schools and other schools in the country,” Jefferson said.

Gone this season is Treylon Burks as well as Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren. Burks was the go-to guy for Jefferson in 2021. Jefferson was asked about potential go-to guys on this year’s team.

“Just all the hard work the guys put in and the walkthroughs,” Jefferson said. “And the offseason we’re all just working on timing and confidence and just being able to give them a chance to make a play on the ball.”

The Razorbacks currently have eight scholarship wide receivers going through spring drills. Two more freshmen will join the team this summer and Sam Pittman said recently the Hogs are still looking to add one more there from the Transfer Portal. The Hogs also have a couple of talented walk-on receivers in Chris Harris and Harper Cole. As a true freshman last fall Ketron Jackson caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson likes what he has seen from Jackson so far this spring.

“Yeah, his confidence level is rising each and every day,” Jefferson said. “Every day they take the field his confidence level is going through the roof. We just have to continue to hold him accountable and watch him flourish.”

Arkansas brought in Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood to help replace Burks. Haselwood led the Sooners with 39 receptions in 2021. The catches went for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Can he be a difference maker in this offense?

“He can,” Jefferson said. “He’s big, physical guy. Has strong hands. Just being able to get him the ball in space. Also he can make guys miss and break tackles too. Just being able to get him the ball in space and let him work and be the athlete he is.”

Coming off a 9-4 season that saw them end 2021 with a 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. It seems the first three days of spring drills have gone about as smooth as possible.

“It does just coming in and coaches just set out a plan and we just follow it,” Jefferson said. “With them just setting up walkthroughs and all just being beneficial to helping us just be the best team we can be. So with the walkthroughs, and stuff like that, all that translates to when we’re on the field actually competing against each other and going full-speed. We’re losing no reps or anyone being left behind.”

In addition to being smooth practices, they have also been physical despite not being in full pads yet.

“I mean, just the competitive nature,” Jefferson said. “Being an athlete, playing in the SEC, you have to be competitive. Just showing how hard we’re working and just we compete each and every rep. We take no reps off. We treat every rep like a game rep, so just bring that to spring ball is just boosting everybody up.”

Arkansas also is expected to be strong in the running game again. Sophomores Rocket Sanders and AJ Green have gotten a lot of the work with Dominique Johnson still nursing an injury. Sanders rushed for 578 yards and five touchdowns while Green went for 227 yards and a touchdown as true freshmen in 2021.

“So far, so good,” Jefferson said of the running backs. “They’re reading the correct holes and also in pass protection they’re making sure they’re blocking the right guy and also communicating. The O-line is communicating with them on who they’re pushing the protection to, so just everybody’s locked in on one accord.”

Arkansas will return to the practice field on Tuesday, March 29.