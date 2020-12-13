KJ Jefferson Gets Results of MRI Back on Injured Knee

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson got the results back regarding the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) on his knee he injure against Alabama on Saturday.

Jefferson tweeted the results late Saturday night.

To all the Razorback fans that checked on me I really appreciate it and I'm good my MRI came back good everything good just banged up ‼️🤦🏽‍♂️ #WPS — K.M.T 🎒🏃🏾‍♂️💨 (@KJ_Jefferson2) December 13, 2020

The Razorbacks lost to Alabama 52-3, but are still in what appears to be good shape to recieve a bowl bid. The fact Jefferson will likely be able to practice for the bowl and then play is big news since starter Feleipe Franks is a senior.

Jefferson has played in four games this season completing 19 of 35 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He has rushed 22 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Against the Tide, Jefferson was 1 of 6 passing for 18 yards. He rushed six times for 11 yards. It was against Missouri that Jefferson got the start due to an injury to Franks. He completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 32 yards and a touchdown in a 50-48 loss to the Tigers.