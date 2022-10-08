STARKVILLE, MS. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas’ starting quarterback KJ Jefferson will not play against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Sardis, MS, native practiced in a limited capacity over the week, going through some of Wednesday’s practice in order to join his teammates on the trip to his home state.

Jefferson was taken out of the game against Alabama last week after taking a hit late in the 4th quarter.

Sam Pittman did not detail what was wrong with Jefferson in his press conferences with the media this week, but said he was experiencing “mild symptoms”.

Arkansas will start either Cade Fortin or Malik Hornsby at quarterback Saturday against the Bulldogs.

Stay with the Pig Trail Nation for more on Jefferson and coverage of the Arkansas-Mississippi State game.