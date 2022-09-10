FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’re ever on Razorback Twitter, you probably saw this video that went hog wild in the middle of the summer.

“KJ Jefferson, who is KJ Jefferson, he’s at Arkansas, and he’s the best football player in the world,” says Justin Alexander Jr.

Junior tells me he’s KJ Jefferson’s biggest fan; Dad says he’s probably watched out Outback bowl two dozen times this summer.

During one of Jr’s post-game breakdowns.

“I just decided to record him, and he just starts going off, haha,” says Junior’s Dad.

“He can beat Mizzou; he can beat Penn State, Alabama, and all the football teams in the whole wide world. KJ Jefferson is the best football team in the world. I wish I could meet him,” says Junior.

The video got 45 thousand view’s on Twitter, one of those being KJ himself, who decided to make his wish come true for the Cincinnati game.

“They got us tickets to the game, and after the end of the game, watching KJ come up, pick up jr and talk with him for a while that just made everything so much more special,” says dad.